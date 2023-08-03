BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.029 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Price Performance

Shares of MUE stock traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $9.65. The stock had a trading volume of 51,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,987. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.72 and its 200-day moving average is $9.88. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has a 52-week low of $9.31 and a 52-week high of $12.01.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 894.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,875 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 5,284 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II in the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II in the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II in the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,990 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares during the period.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.