BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0315 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE:MYN traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.90. The company had a trading volume of 84,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,213. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a 52 week low of $8.89 and a 52 week high of $11.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.07.

Get BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 142.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,113 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,712 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,039 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,120 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,215 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.