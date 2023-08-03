BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Price Performance

NYSE:MPA traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.42. 8,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,255. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.49. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a 1-year low of $10.17 and a 1-year high of $14.50.

Insider Activity

In other BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 4,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.65 per share, with a total value of $47,660.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,403,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,355,994.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 70,027 shares of company stock worth $814,889 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund

About BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 11.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 203,004 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 20,656 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,674 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after buying an additional 21,333 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund during the 4th quarter worth $1,568,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 65,920 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 5,429 shares during the period. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 124.7% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 43,036 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 23,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.33% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.

