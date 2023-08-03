BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Price Performance
NYSE:MPA traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.42. 8,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,255. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.49. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a 1-year low of $10.17 and a 1-year high of $14.50.
Insider Activity
In other BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 4,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.65 per share, with a total value of $47,660.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,403,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,355,994.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 70,027 shares of company stock worth $814,889 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund
About BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- 3 Reasons Symbotic Should Be On Your August Watchlist
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Tupperware Surges Amid Meme Stock Trend: Can the Rally Last?
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks
- Why Investors Should Be Loving C.F. Industries This Summer
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.