BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF (TSE:ZPR) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF (TSE:ZPR – Get Free Report) traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$8.86 and last traded at C$8.87. 87,403 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 170,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.88.
BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.06.
