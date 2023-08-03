BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DMB traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.14. The company had a trading volume of 39,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,143. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $14.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 2.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 18.2% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the second quarter valued at $33,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 3.8% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 115,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in the tax-exempt investment grade debt obligations issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States and the District of Columbia and their political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities, or multistate agencies or authorities, and certain other specified securities.

Featured Articles

