Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Short Interest Up 6.0% in July

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 673,200 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the June 30th total of 635,300 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 328,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Boise Cascade Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Boise Cascade stock traded down $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $108.15. 102,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,827. Boise Cascade has a one year low of $55.14 and a one year high of $112.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.56 and a 200 day moving average of $75.57.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The construction company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $1.13. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Boise Cascade Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boise Cascade

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is a boost from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.12%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 12,950.0% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 522 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on BCC. StockNews.com began coverage on Boise Cascade in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Boise Cascade from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Boise Cascade from $100.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Boise Cascade from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Boise Cascade from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

