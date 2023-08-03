Boku (LON:BOKU) Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of Boku, Inc. (LON:BOKU – Get Free Report) were up 2.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 147 ($1.89) and last traded at GBX 143.50 ($1.84). Approximately 213,708 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 404,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 140 ($1.80).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.70) target price on shares of Boku in a research report on Monday, July 10th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BOKU
Boku Stock Performance
About Boku
Boku, Inc provides mobile billing and payment solutions for mobile network operators and merchants. Its solutions enable consumers to make online payments using their mobile devices. The company offers digital payments solutions, including mobile wallets, real-time payments schemes, and direct carrier billing for merchants.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Boku
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- 3 Reasons Symbotic Should Be On Your August Watchlist
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Tupperware Surges Amid Meme Stock Trend: Can the Rally Last?
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Why Investors Should Be Loving C.F. Industries This Summer
Receive News & Ratings for Boku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.