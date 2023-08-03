Boku (LON:BOKU) Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of Boku, Inc. (LON:BOKU – Get Free Report) were up 2.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 147 ($1.89) and last traded at GBX 143.50 ($1.84). Approximately 213,708 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 404,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 140 ($1.80).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.70) target price on shares of Boku in a research report on Monday, July 10th.

Get Boku alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BOKU

Boku Stock Performance

About Boku

The company has a market cap of £427.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14,350.00 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 141.72 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 142.61.

(Get Free Report)

Boku, Inc provides mobile billing and payment solutions for mobile network operators and merchants. Its solutions enable consumers to make online payments using their mobile devices. The company offers digital payments solutions, including mobile wallets, real-time payments schemes, and direct carrier billing for merchants.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.