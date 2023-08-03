Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Research Coverage Started at Melius

Melius assumed coverage on shares of Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $3,500.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

BKNG has been the topic of several other research reports. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Booking from $2,750.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Booking in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on Booking in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $3,060.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Booking from $2,524.00 to $2,583.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $2,883.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,884.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,731.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,609.58. Booking has a 52-week low of $1,616.85 and a 52-week high of $3,017.61.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $1.97. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 148.40% and a net margin of 22.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Booking will post 137.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,626.99, for a total transaction of $1,444,844.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,546,707.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,626.99, for a total transaction of $1,444,844.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,546,707.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,917.01, for a total value of $2,187,757.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,531,632.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,900 shares of company stock worth $10,586,953 in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth $2,481,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Booking by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 49 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Booking by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,130,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in Booking by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

