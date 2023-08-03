Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Shares Purchased by Ranger Investment Management L.P.

Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 55.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 603,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215,495 shares during the period. Boot Barn makes up approximately 3.1% of Ranger Investment Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Ranger Investment Management L.P. owned about 2.02% of Boot Barn worth $46,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Boot Barn by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 14.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on BOOT shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Boot Barn from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Boot Barn from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on Boot Barn from $74.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $98.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.33.

Boot Barn Price Performance

NYSE BOOT traded up $11.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $101.69. 2,157,277 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 760,175. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.98. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.20 and a 1-year high of $104.91. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.08. Boot Barn had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 24.07%. The business had revenue of $425.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boot Barn

In other Boot Barn news, COO Gregory V. Hackman sold 15,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $1,089,200.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 57,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,950,419.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

