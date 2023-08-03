Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at Craig Hallum from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Craig Hallum’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.79% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BOOT. Citigroup lifted their price target on Boot Barn from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Boot Barn from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Boot Barn from $80.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Boot Barn from $98.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Boot Barn in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.33.

Shares of BOOT stock traded up $11.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $100.94. The company had a trading volume of 914,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,000. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.98. Boot Barn has a 52-week low of $50.20 and a 52-week high of $104.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.08. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 24.07% and a net margin of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $425.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Boot Barn will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boot Barn news, COO Gregory V. Hackman sold 15,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $1,089,200.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 57,120 shares in the company, valued at $3,950,419.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 103.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 293.8% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Boot Barn during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 463.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

