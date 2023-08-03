Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after BTIG Research raised their price target on the stock from $98.00 to $115.00. The stock traded as high as $104.62 and last traded at $102.62, with a volume of 210457 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.93.

BOOT has been the subject of several other research reports. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $86.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $80.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $89.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boot Barn in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.38.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Boot Barn

Insider Activity at Boot Barn

Institutional Trading of Boot Barn

In related news, COO Gregory V. Hackman sold 15,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $1,089,200.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,950,419.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 103.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 293.8% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Boot Barn in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 463.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter.

Boot Barn Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 2.36.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $425.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.00 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 24.07% and a net margin of 10.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Boot Barn Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.