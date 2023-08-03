Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.36), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $186.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.87 million. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 4.71%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.30. 208,718 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,029. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $5.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.63 million, a PE ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 2.29.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently -90.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Braemar Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BHR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 15,797 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 1,348.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 22,716 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 155.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 168,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 102,311 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 22.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 122,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 22,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 214.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 611,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 416,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

