Brian Patrick Hannasch Sells 250,000 Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.A) Stock

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.A – Get Free Report) Director Brian Patrick Hannasch sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.59, for a total transaction of C$16,898,450.00.
Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of C$52.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.99. Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc has a one year low of C$36.90 and a one year high of C$52.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$49.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.62.
About Alimentation Couche-Tard
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Alimentation Couche-Tard
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- 5 Best Office REITs to Buy Now
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Camping World Slashes its Dividend but Should You Cut the Stock?
- Best Restaurant Stocks to Invest in Now
- SoFi Downgraded: Here’s How To Still Make Money
Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.