Brian Patrick Hannasch Sells 250,000 Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.A) Stock

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.A – Get Free Report) Director Brian Patrick Hannasch sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.59, for a total transaction of C$16,898,450.00.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$52.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.99. Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc has a one year low of C$36.90 and a one year high of C$52.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$49.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.62.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

