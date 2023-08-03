Briaud Financial Planning Inc Has $6.63 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Briaud Financial Planning Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 6.3% of Briaud Financial Planning Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Briaud Financial Planning Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $224.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,232,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,963,773. The company has a market capitalization of $316.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $228.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.23.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

