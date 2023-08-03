Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Affinity Investment Advisors LLC

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,661 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,286 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for about 1.3% of Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 170.4% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on AVGO. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Broadcom from $715.00 to $830.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Broadcom in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Broadcom from $725.00 to $850.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Broadcom from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $804.05.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at $27,991,514.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $4.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $888.00. 1,045,987 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,533,030. The firm has a market cap of $366.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $857.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $701.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.07 and a fifty-two week high of $923.18.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.25 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were given a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.63%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

