Brokerages Set Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) PT at $17.40

Shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.40.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup began coverage on ENI in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC cut shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on ENI
ENI Stock Down 2.5 %
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ENI
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in E. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ENI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ENI during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in ENI by 54.8% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,263 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ENI during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of ENI by 114.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,114 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.37% of the company’s stock.
ENI Company Profile
Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. It engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ENI
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- 5 Best Office REITs to Buy Now
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Camping World Slashes its Dividend but Should You Cut the Stock?
- How to Start Investing in Penny Stocks
- SoFi Downgraded: Here’s How To Still Make Money
Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.