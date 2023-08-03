Brokerages Set Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) PT at $17.40

Shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.40.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup began coverage on ENI in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC cut shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th.

Get ENI alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ENI

ENI Stock Down 2.5 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ENI

Shares of NYSE E opened at $29.69 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. ENI has a 12 month low of $20.38 and a 12 month high of $32.21.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in E. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ENI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ENI during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in ENI by 54.8% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,263 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ENI during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of ENI by 114.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,114 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

ENI Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. It engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.