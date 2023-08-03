Brokerages Set Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) PT at $63.71

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.24.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America reduced their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Friday, July 21st.

NYSE:KNX opened at $59.37 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.63. The stock has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12 month low of $45.63 and a 12 month high of $64.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.72%.

In other news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 64,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total value of $3,629,626.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Michael K. Liu sold 3,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total value of $174,631.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 64,139 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total transaction of $3,629,626.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 170,516 shares of company stock worth $10,015,012. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 594 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 111.9% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 657 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

