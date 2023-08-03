Brokerages Set NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) PT at $50.92

Shares of NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.92.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NNGRY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NN Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. HSBC upgraded NN Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised NN Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. Berenberg Bank upgraded NN Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on NN Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS NNGRY opened at $18.84 on Friday. NN Group has a twelve month low of $17.13 and a twelve month high of $24.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.41 and its 200 day moving average is $19.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th were given a $0.7848 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. This is a positive change from NN Group’s previous dividend of $0.39. This represents a dividend yield of 6.03%.

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, provides life and non-life insurance products in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Banking, and Other segments. It offers Life insurance products, such as group and individual pension products, retail life insurance, and corporate life products; and non-life insurance products, including motor, fire, liability, transport, travel, health, property and casualty, and disability and accident insurance products.

