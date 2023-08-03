Brokerages Set Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Target Price at $31.81

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.81.

TDOC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Teladoc Health from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on Teladoc Health from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

In other news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $300,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,905,267.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Teladoc Health news, insider Claus Torp Jensen sold 6,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $189,863.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,784. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $300,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,905,267.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 20,639 shares of company stock valued at $588,119 in the last ninety days. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TDOC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 308,618.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,145,840 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $79,653,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144,821 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 116.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,593,819 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $93,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,496 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 245.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,524,794 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $65,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,704 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 8.7% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 20,584,180 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $533,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,740 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at $34,632,000. 81.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TDOC opened at $26.27 on Thursday. Teladoc Health has a 1-year low of $21.60 and a 1-year high of $42.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.25.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The health services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.04. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 6.67% and a negative net margin of 158.76%. The business had revenue of $652.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Teladoc Health will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

