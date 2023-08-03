Brokerages Set Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Target Price at $18.17

Shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.17.
VITL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Vital Farms in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Vital Farms from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Vital Farms
Institutional Trading of Vital Farms
Vital Farms Price Performance
NASDAQ:VITL opened at $10.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.27. Vital Farms has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $18.18. The firm has a market cap of $430.56 million, a P/E ratio of 47.91 and a beta of 0.60.
Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. Vital Farms had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $119.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.51 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vital Farms will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Vital Farms Company Profile
Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vital Farms
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- 5 Best Office REITs to Buy Now
- Your Comprehensive Guide to Investing in Bank Stocks
- Camping World Slashes its Dividend but Should You Cut the Stock?
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- SoFi Downgraded: Here’s How To Still Make Money
Receive News & Ratings for Vital Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.