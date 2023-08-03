Brokerages Set Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Target Price at $18.17

Shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.17.

VITL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Vital Farms in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Vital Farms from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th.

Get Vital Farms alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Vital Farms

Institutional Trading of Vital Farms

Vital Farms Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VITL. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Vital Farms by 6.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 70.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 60,322 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vital Farms by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 4,886 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 2,954 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,932,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,238,000 after acquiring an additional 21,215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VITL opened at $10.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.27. Vital Farms has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $18.18. The firm has a market cap of $430.56 million, a P/E ratio of 47.91 and a beta of 0.60.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. Vital Farms had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $119.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.51 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vital Farms will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vital Farms Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.