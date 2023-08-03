Brookfield Property Partners (TSE:BPY.UN) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Shares of Brookfield Property Partners LP (TSE:BPY.UN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BPY) fell 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$23.07 and last traded at C$23.29. 15,607,584 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,585% from the average session volume of 926,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$23.44.

Brookfield Property Partners Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$21.73 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$23.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.43, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.18.

About Brookfield Property Partners

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier commercial real estate companies, with approximately $87 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets.

