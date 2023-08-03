Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Issues Earnings Results

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $1.20, Briefing.com reports. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 55.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Builders FirstSource updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

NYSE BLDR traded down $4.11 on Thursday, hitting $144.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,120,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,051,286. Builders FirstSource has a 52-week low of $52.70 and a 52-week high of $156.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.34 and a 200-day moving average of $107.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Monday, June 26th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $162.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Jami Beckmann sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $241,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,979,910.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jami Beckmann sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $241,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,979,910.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total transaction of $1,362,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,769,434.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Builders FirstSource

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 135.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 2,937.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Further Reading

