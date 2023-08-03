Bunge (NYSE:BG) Price Target Increased to $140.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.50% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Bunge from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bunge in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Bunge in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, 51job reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Bunge in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bunge currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.50.

Get Bunge alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bunge

Bunge Stock Performance

Shares of BG stock traded up $2.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $115.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 524,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,027. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.16 and a 200-day moving average of $96.29. Bunge has a 52 week low of $80.41 and a 52 week high of $116.00. The company has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $1.03. Bunge had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bunge will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Bunge

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Bunge by 77.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,814,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $650,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975,929 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bunge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,143,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bunge by 59.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,100,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,939 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bunge by 5.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,563,069,000 after purchasing an additional 696,806 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Bunge during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,642,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.