BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Short Interest Update

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700,000 shares, a decrease of 8.2% from the June 30th total of 4,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 856,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
BWX Technologies Price Performance
NYSE BWXT traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $68.62. 608,587 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 676,672. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.16 and its 200-day moving average is $64.31. BWX Technologies has a 52-week low of $49.13 and a 52-week high of $71.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.84.
BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 39.04%. The business had revenue of $568.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that BWX Technologies will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms recently weighed in on BWXT. Barclays upped their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.
