C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Issues Earnings Results

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 50.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW traded up $1.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $99.05. The stock had a trading volume of 937,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,267,669. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52 week low of $86.60 and a 52 week high of $121.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On C.H. Robinson Worldwide

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 11.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 12.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHRW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.05.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

