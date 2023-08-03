C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Stock Price Up 5.6%

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) rose 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $44.62 and last traded at $44.35. Approximately 21,466,117 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 24,628,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $12.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of C3.ai from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.83.

C3.ai Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.71. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.03 and a beta of 1.42.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 100.77% and a negative return on equity of 28.23%. The company had revenue of $72.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.32 million. Equities analysts predict that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at C3.ai

In other news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 4,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $152,426.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 314,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,354,430.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Richard C. Levin sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $726,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 185,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,618,192.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 4,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $152,426.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 314,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,354,430.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 629,805 shares of company stock valued at $22,019,708 over the last 90 days. 38.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On C3.ai

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in C3.ai during the first quarter worth $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in C3.ai during the first quarter worth $27,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in C3.ai in the second quarter worth $29,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in C3.ai in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in C3.ai in the first quarter worth $30,000. 45.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

