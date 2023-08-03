CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $355.68

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $355.68 and last traded at $355.30, with a volume of 43590 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $354.75.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CACI. Jefferies Financial Group raised CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on CACI International from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CACI International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of CACI International in a report on Friday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.50.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $331.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $309.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.99.

In other news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.30, for a total value of $48,045.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,908,347.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of CACI International by 8.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 657,112 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $223,970,000 after acquiring an additional 52,345 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of CACI International by 6.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 443,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $131,538,000 after buying an additional 28,091 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CACI International by 15.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 366,123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $108,475,000 after buying an additional 48,439 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of CACI International by 2.8% during the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 346,615 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $102,695,000 after buying an additional 9,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of CACI International by 7.6% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 144,002 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,082,000 after buying an additional 10,122 shares during the last quarter. 89.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates in two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

