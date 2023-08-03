Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $562.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.08 million. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 46.15% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.68 EPS.
NYSE CPE traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $35.91. 2,444,995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,531,577. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.41. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Callon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $28.91 and a 1-year high of $50.19.
In related news, Director Steven A. Webster purchased 20,000 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.63 per share, for a total transaction of $632,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 562,824 shares in the company, valued at $17,802,123.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Callon Petroleum news, Director Steven A. Webster bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.24 per share, for a total transaction of $302,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 592,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,926,997.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven A. Webster bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.63 per share, for a total transaction of $632,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 562,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,802,123.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 37,384 shares of company stock worth $1,160,212 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have issued reports on CPE. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $71.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $58.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Callon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.43.
Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in West Texas. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.
