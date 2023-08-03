Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) Short Interest Down 6.7% in July

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 405,700 shares, a drop of 6.7% from the June 30th total of 434,900 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 101,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Cambium Networks Trading Down 12.1 %

Shares of Cambium Networks stock traded down $1.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.99. The stock had a trading volume of 494,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,401. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.27. The stock has a market cap of $273.83 million, a PE ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Cambium Networks has a 12 month low of $8.84 and a 12 month high of $24.19.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $77.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.78 million. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 14.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cambium Networks will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on CMBM. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $22.50 to $17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $45.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cambium Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.30.

Insider Activity at Cambium Networks

In related news, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 5,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total transaction of $97,256.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,606.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 57.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cambium Networks

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMBM. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Cambium Networks by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 914,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,916,000 after purchasing an additional 35,937 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cambium Networks by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 746,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,660,000 after acquiring an additional 17,368 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cambium Networks by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 736,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,410,000 after acquiring an additional 42,765 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 680,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,063,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 2,945.1% in the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 584,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,658,000 after purchasing an additional 564,924 shares during the period. 88.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cambium Networks Company Profile

Cambium Networks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures wireless broadband and Wi-Fi networking infrastructure solutions. The company offers point-to-point fixed wireless backhaul and point-to-multipoint fixed wireless solutions; and enterprise solutions comprising cnMatrix cloud-managed wireless-aware switching solution, Xirrus Wi-Fi solutions, and Wi-Fi 6 access points which support cnMaestro and Xirrus XMS management.

Further Reading

