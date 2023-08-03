Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Downgraded to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $12.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $17.00.

Cambium Networks Stock Performance

CMBM stock opened at $11.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $311.65 million, a PE ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.56 and a 200-day moving average of $17.31. Cambium Networks has a 12-month low of $8.84 and a 12-month high of $24.19.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $77.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.78 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cambium Networks will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cambium Networks

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cambium Networks

In other Cambium Networks news, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 5,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total transaction of $97,256.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,606.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 57.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 10.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 30.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 31.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 746,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,660,000 after acquiring an additional 17,368 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 40.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 235,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,559,000 after acquiring an additional 67,553 shares during the period. 88.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures wireless broadband and Wi-Fi networking infrastructure solutions. The company offers point-to-point fixed wireless backhaul and point-to-multipoint fixed wireless solutions; and enterprise solutions comprising cnMatrix cloud-managed wireless-aware switching solution, Xirrus Wi-Fi solutions, and Wi-Fi 6 access points which support cnMaestro and Xirrus XMS management.

