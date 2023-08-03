Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th.

Camping World has increased its dividend payment by an average of 98.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Camping World has a dividend payout ratio of 103.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Camping World to earn $2.10 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 119.0%.

Shares of Camping World stock traded down $1.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.05. 1,400,472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,106,291. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.41 and its 200 day moving average is $25.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63 and a beta of 2.60. Camping World has a 1 year low of $18.69 and a 1 year high of $33.99.

Camping World ( NYSE:CWH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.22. Camping World had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Camping World will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Camping World in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Northcoast Research upgraded Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Raymond James lowered Camping World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Camping World from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Camping World currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.67.

In other Camping World news, Director Kent Dillon Schickli sold 10,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $272,727.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,947,348. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWH. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Camping World during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Camping World during the third quarter valued at $70,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Camping World by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Camping World in the 1st quarter worth $170,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Camping World during the first quarter worth approximately $186,000. 37.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

