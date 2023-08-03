Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) PT Raised to $51.00 at B. Riley

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by B. Riley from $45.00 to $51.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.57% from the stock’s previous close.

CAMT has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Camtek from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Camtek from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Camtek from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Camtek from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.14.

Camtek Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CAMT opened at $45.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 7.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Camtek has a 52 week low of $20.83 and a 52 week high of $48.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.79 and its 200 day moving average is $30.01. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.50.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Camtek had a net margin of 25.19% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $73.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Camtek will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Camtek

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Camtek in the 2nd quarter worth about $261,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Camtek by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 21,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Camtek in the 2nd quarter worth about $456,000. Paradiem LLC grew its position in Camtek by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 28,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Camtek by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 766,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,298,000 after purchasing an additional 151,741 shares during the last quarter. 31.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camtek Company Profile

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

