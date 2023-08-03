Canada Nickel (CVE:CNC) Shares Down 0.8%

Canada Nickel Company Inc. (CVE:CNC – Get Free Report) dropped 0.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.24 and last traded at C$1.24. Approximately 66,150 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 245,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.25.

Canada Nickel Stock Down 0.8 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of C$174.49 million, a PE ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 2.72.

Canada Nickel (CVE:CNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Analysts expect that Canada Nickel Company Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Canada Nickel

Canada Nickel Company Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the exploration, discovery, and development of nickel sulphide assets. It owns a 100% interest in the Crawford Nickel-Cobalt Sulphide project located in northern Ontario, Canada. The company serves electric vehicle, green energy, and stainless-steel markets.

