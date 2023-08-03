Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) is L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s 9th Largest Position

L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 155,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,703 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway makes up approximately 2.5% of L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $18,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. 64.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CNI. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $124.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Argus downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$171.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.71.

Canadian National Railway stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $117.16. The company had a trading volume of 552,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,662. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $103.79 and a 1-year high of $129.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.19. The stock has a market cap of $77.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $0.5996 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.58%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

