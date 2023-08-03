Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $31.10

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$31.10 and last traded at C$31.13, with a volume of 75567 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$31.66.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. CSFB reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$40.50 to C$40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$43.00 to C$40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$39.00 to C$37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Utilities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$38.88.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.66, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$34.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$36.43.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$879.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canadian Utilities Limited will post 2.1664393 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be given a $0.449 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 2nd. Canadian Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.17%.

Canadian Utilities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

