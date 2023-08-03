Capital Analysts LLC Reduces Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Capital Analysts LLC lessened its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 24.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,667 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,954 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $2,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Boston Scientific stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,293,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,069,901. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $37.74 and a 12 month high of $54.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.25 billion, a PE ratio of 84.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $616,812.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,571,814.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total value of $360,298.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,971.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $616,812.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,584 shares in the company, valued at $3,571,814.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,378 shares of company stock worth $4,993,445 over the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BSX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Friday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.35.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

