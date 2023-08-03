Capital Analysts LLC Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Capital Analysts LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 62.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,863 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $2,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $396,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 22.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 21.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 86,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.47. The stock had a trading volume of 995,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,086,450. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $25.13 and a 1-year high of $33.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.33.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

