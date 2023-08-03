Capital City Bank Group, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.84 Per Share (NASDAQ:CCBG)

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Capital City Bank Group in a research note issued on Monday, July 31st. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Capital City Bank Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.49 per share.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $67.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.80 million. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 20.61%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Capital City Bank Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

CCBG stock opened at $32.10 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.43. The stock has a market cap of $546.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.60. Capital City Bank Group has a fifty-two week low of $28.03 and a fifty-two week high of $36.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.38%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Capital City Bank Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital City Bank Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 336.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 93.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 599.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.16% of the company’s stock.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

