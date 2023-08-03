Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Price Target Lowered to C$50.00 at Scotiabank

Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$52.00 to C$50.00 in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CPXWF. CIBC reduced their target price on Capital Power from C$49.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Thursday. Desjardins reduced their target price on Capital Power from C$58.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Capital Power from C$47.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Capital Power from C$53.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Capital Power from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.

Get Capital Power alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Capital Power

Capital Power Trading Down 4.4 %

Capital Power Company Profile

OTCMKTS:CPXWF traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.09. 855 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,982. Capital Power has a 1-year low of $29.39 and a 1-year high of $39.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.56 and a 200 day moving average of $32.33.

(Get Free Report)

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.