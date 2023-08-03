Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) PT Lowered to C$46.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$47.00 to C$46.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CPXWF. CIBC cut their target price on Capital Power from C$49.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Thursday. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$58.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Capital Power from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$53.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th.

Shares of Capital Power stock traded down $1.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 855 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,982. Capital Power has a 52 week low of $29.39 and a 52 week high of $39.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.33.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

