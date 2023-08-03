Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 492,900 shares, a decline of 8.2% from the June 30th total of 537,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 149,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Cardiff Oncology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRDF. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 17.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 28.7% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,691 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 757,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 7,972 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 176.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 10,005 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 1.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 704,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 10,792 shares during the period. 22.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Cardiff Oncology from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Cardiff Oncology Trading Down 1.2 %

CRDF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.69. 106,188 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,522. Cardiff Oncology has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $3.31. The stock has a market cap of $75.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.54 and its 200 day moving average is $1.65.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.02). Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 9,862.78% and a negative return on equity of 35.70%. The business had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.08 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Cardiff Oncology will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cardiff Oncology

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel therapies to treat various cancers in California. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, an oral selective Polo-like Kinase 1 Inhibitor to treatment a range of solid tumor cancers and hematologic malignancies, such as KRAS/NRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal and metastatic pancreatic cancer, as well as investigator-initiated trials in triple negative breast cancer and small cell lung cancer; and TROV-054 is a Phase 1b/2 for FOLFIRI and bevacizumab.

Featured Articles

