Carson Advisory Inc. Has $1.58 Million Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Carson Advisory Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises 1.4% of Carson Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tevis Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 12,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the first quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 9,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on PG shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.82.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total value of $5,160,017.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,758.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total transaction of $5,160,017.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,758.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total value of $1,315,668.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,908.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of PG traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $156.87. 1,303,742 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,479,105. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $122.18 and a 12-month high of $158.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $369.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.39.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 32.73%. The business had revenue of $20.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 63.73%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Articles

