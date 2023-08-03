Carson Advisory Inc. Takes $205,000 Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Carson Advisory Inc. bought a new position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in CarMax by 42.9% during the first quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 0.6% in the first quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 145,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,337,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 2.2% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 0.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 71,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,579,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 7.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 31,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at CarMax

In other news, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $1,183,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,246. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CarMax news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 27,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total value of $2,289,874.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,957.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $1,183,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,246. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 304,993 shares of company stock valued at $25,375,428 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KMX shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on CarMax from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on CarMax from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on CarMax from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on CarMax from $64.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CarMax in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

CarMax Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:KMX traded down $1.00 on Thursday, reaching $82.24. The stock had a trading volume of 105,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,098,153. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.62 and a 200 day moving average of $72.50. The stock has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.44. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $106.24.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

