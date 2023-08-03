Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Shares Acquired by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) by 50.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CPRX. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 768.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,316 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 400.0% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.6 %

CPRX opened at $13.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.68 and its 200-day moving average is $14.83. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.45 and a 52-week high of $22.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CPRX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $85.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.04 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 34.72% and a net margin of 38.76%. Equities analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CPRX. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

Insider Activity at Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Patrick J. Mcenany sold 26,151 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total transaction of $345,977.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,945,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,198,118.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

