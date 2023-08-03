CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund (LON:CAT) Sets New 1-Year High at $122.00

CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd. (LON:CAT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 122 ($1.57) and last traded at GBX 24 ($0.31), with a volume of 100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24 ($0.31).

CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £357,600.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 22.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 18.90.

CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Company Profile

CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd. is a feeder fund launched and managed by CATCo Investment Management Ltd. The fund invests its entire corpus in the CATCo Diversified Fund. CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd. was formed on November 20, 2010 and is domiciled in Bermuda.

