Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) PT Raised to $315.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $263.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $263.57.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of CAT stock traded down $4.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $282.73. 3,012,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,249,022. Caterpillar has a fifty-two week low of $160.60 and a fifty-two week high of $293.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $244.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.59. The company has a market cap of $145.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.98. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 57.36%. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar will post 17.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.36%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $5,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,671 shares in the company, valued at $14,759,525. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,667,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,362 shares in the company, valued at $4,254,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $5,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,759,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caterpillar

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.5% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.8% in the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 4.0% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.0% in the second quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Stories

