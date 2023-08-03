Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.98 EPS

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.98, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.46 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 57.36%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share.

Caterpillar Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE CAT traded down $5.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $282.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,319,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,250,601. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.59. Caterpillar has a twelve month low of $160.60 and a twelve month high of $293.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.13.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 32.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Caterpillar

In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $5,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,759,525. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,667,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,254,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $5,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,759,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at $2,580,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 17.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,634,000 after buying an additional 9,695 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter worth about $405,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 4.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $283.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $263.57.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

