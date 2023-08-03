CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CCCS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded CCC Intelligent Solutions from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CCC Intelligent Solutions presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $12.33.

Get CCC Intelligent Solutions alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CCC Intelligent Solutions

CCC Intelligent Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of CCCS stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $10.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 768,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,162. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of -77.57 and a beta of 0.71. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $8.19 and a fifty-two week high of $11.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.88 and its 200-day moving average is $9.66.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $204.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.03 million. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a positive return on equity of 7.45% and a negative net margin of 10.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CCC Intelligent Solutions will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Marc Fredman sold 21,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $219,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 375,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,757,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Rodney Christo sold 11,495 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $127,364.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Fredman sold 21,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $219,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 375,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,757,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 293,220 shares of company stock valued at $3,147,606. 6.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CCC Intelligent Solutions

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCCS. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 252.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,106 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 277.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 5,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

About CCC Intelligent Solutions

(Get Free Report)

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.