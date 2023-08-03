CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Receives $6.62 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.87.

Several research firms recently commented on CX. Bank of America lowered shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $6.80 to $7.20 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of CEMEX from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup cut shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of CEMEX from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $5.90 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Get CEMEX alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CEMEX

CEMEX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CX opened at $7.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.45. CEMEX has a fifty-two week low of $3.20 and a fifty-two week high of $8.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.00 and a 200-day moving average of $6.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.89.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CEMEX had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that CEMEX will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CEMEX

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 8.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 20,433 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CEMEX by 15.8% during the second quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 16,961 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of CEMEX by 24.6% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 17,934 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in CEMEX by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,429 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of CEMEX by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 135,472 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares in the last quarter. 29.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CEMEX Company Profile

(Get Free Report

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers asphalt, concrete blocks, concrete block paving, rail sleepers, and flooring systems; architectural concrete products; and box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.