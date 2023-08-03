CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Receives $6.62 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.87.
Several research firms recently commented on CX. Bank of America lowered shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $6.80 to $7.20 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of CEMEX from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup cut shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of CEMEX from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $5.90 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.
CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CEMEX had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that CEMEX will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 8.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 20,433 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CEMEX by 15.8% during the second quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 16,961 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of CEMEX by 24.6% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 17,934 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in CEMEX by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,429 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of CEMEX by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 135,472 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares in the last quarter. 29.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers asphalt, concrete blocks, concrete block paving, rail sleepers, and flooring systems; architectural concrete products; and box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.
