Centerra Gold Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:CG)

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Centerra Gold in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 1st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.49. The consensus estimate for Centerra Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.30 per share.
Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.13) by C($0.19). The company had revenue of C$306.34 million for the quarter. Centerra Gold had a negative return on equity of 12.49% and a negative net margin of 30.72%.
Centerra Gold Price Performance
Centerra Gold stock opened at C$7.96 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.24. Centerra Gold has a one year low of C$5.18 and a one year high of C$10.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -6.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.04.
Centerra Gold Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.22%.
Centerra Gold Company Profile
Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.
