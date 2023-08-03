Centerra Gold Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:CG)

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Centerra Gold in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 1st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.49. The consensus estimate for Centerra Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.30 per share.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.13) by C($0.19). The company had revenue of C$306.34 million for the quarter. Centerra Gold had a negative return on equity of 12.49% and a negative net margin of 30.72%.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CG. TD Securities upgraded Centerra Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$8.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. CIBC lifted their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$10.60 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$6.30 to C$7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$9.90.

Centerra Gold stock opened at C$7.96 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.24. Centerra Gold has a one year low of C$5.18 and a one year high of C$10.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -6.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.22%.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

